Two Boots Midtown Nashville

Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain it's idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it, "not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking - and karma - to the rest of the world.

PIZZA

1925 Broadway • $

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Ranch Dipper$0.80
Lg- Cheese$18.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- The Pep$15.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- The Pep$22.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.50
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Marinara Dipper$0.80
VEGAN
Med- Cheese$13.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Cheese$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Classic Ranch Dipper$0.80
Garlic Sauce Dipper$0.80
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1925 Broadway

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
