Go
Toast

Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg

Started by two indie filmmakers in NYC's East Village in 1987, Two Boots has been welcoming lovers of their unique cornmeal-crust pizza, po' boys and salads for over 30 years. With 6 locations including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jersey City and Nashville, Two Boots continues to grow, while striving to bring our Cajun-Italian cooking, family-friendly service, funky folk art and our deep commitment to our communities wherever we go.

558 Driggs Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med-Grandma Bess$19.95
Organic San Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, Parmigiano, and mozzarella on a thin round crust only. Vegetarian.
Garlic Knots (3)$3.50
Served with a side of marinara.
Med- Cheese$16.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Cleopatra$28.95
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
Lg- Buckminster$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Sm- Cheese$11.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- V For Vegan$21.50
Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Vegan.
Cajun Ranch Dipper$0.75
Can Soda$2.00
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Sierra Mist, Mountain Dew, Orange Crush, Brisk Iced Tea.
See full menu

Location

558 Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.

Brooklyn Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tailgate Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Santa Fe BK

No reviews yet

Come for Daytime Breakfast/Lunch Take out.
Come in and enjoy dinner and drinks in our Bar and Dining Room!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston