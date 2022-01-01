Two Boots Smyrna
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
450 Sam Ridley Parkway
Smyrna, TN 37167
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna TN 37167
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The Tasting Room - Smyrna
Come in and enjoy!
Steamboys - Nolensville
Welcome to the Steam Boys Experience!
Extreme Hot Wings
Absolutely no refunds on any orders.
Replacement only if we made the order incorrect.
Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant
Thank you
Johnny Ray