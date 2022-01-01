Go
Two Boots Smyrna image

Two Boots Smyrna

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

450 Sam Ridley Parkway

Smyrna, TN 37167

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Lg- The Pep$17.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- The Pep$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- House Salad$4.99
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Lg- Cheese$16.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Meat The Mets$22.95
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Classic White$18.95
Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Vegan Tony Clifton$15.95
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Garlic Knots (3)$2.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna TN 37167

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Tasting Room - Smyrna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steamboys - Nolensville

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Steam Boys Experience!

Extreme Hot Wings

No reviews yet

Absolutely no refunds on any orders.
Replacement only if we made the order incorrect.
Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant
Thank you
Johnny Ray

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Two Boots Smyrna

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston