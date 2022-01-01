Go
  • Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9745 Liberia Ave

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sub$7.49
100 % White Meat Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped With Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo
Small Fries$2.49
Small Coleslaw$2.99
Steak Deluxe$10.49
Extra Chopped Beef Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo Extra Cheese (Provolone & American)
Big Moe$5.49
1/3lb Fresh All Beef Patty Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce 1 Slice American Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Manassas VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

