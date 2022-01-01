Go
Two Brothers Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

14845 Build America dr • $

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Sub (Classic)$5.99
Chopped Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
Large French Fries$4.49
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
Mighty Moe$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Marinated 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Tomato Mayo Grilled Onions
Fire Burger$5.99
1/3lb Fresh Spicy Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo American Cheese
Cheeseburger Jr$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Ketchup Mustard Grilled Onions & Cheese
2 Dinner Rolls$0.99
Quarter Pounder$5.49
Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Mayo Grilled Onions American Cheese
Hot Dog$2.99
100% All Beef Hot Dog W/Ketchup Mustard Grilled Onions Pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14845 Build America dr

Woodbridge VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

