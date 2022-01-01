Two Brothers Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
14845 Build America dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14845 Build America dr
Woodbridge VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brew Republic Bierwerks
Come in and enjoy!
Aroma Latin Fusion
Come in and enjoy!
Brixx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Tasty Crab Woodbridge
Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.