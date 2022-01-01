Go
Two Brothers Deli

Two Brothers Deli is open for online and call-in orders. Located in historic Idaho Springs off I-70/Exit 240. DAM good food since the 1900s!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1424 Miner St • $

Avg 4.8 (122 reviews)

Popular Items

George J. Chicken Salad$11.79
Housemade chicken salad with all-natural white meat, green onions, raisins, topped with lettuce and tomato on sesame semolina bread.
Mt. Bierstadt B.L.T.$12.79
Jalapeno bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sesame semolina bread.
Loveland Veggie Wrap$10.99
Pesto, mushrooms, green onion, organic spinach, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
Oh-My-God Reuben$13.74
Boar's Head corned beef, topped with swiss cheese, housemade apple-onion sauerkraut, and housemade sundried tomato mayo on light bonzo rye bread.
Vegan Option: Sub house marinated tofu, spinach, and tomato,
Two Bros. Turkey$12.79
Lightly peppered Boar's Head pan-roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and housemade roasted garlic mayo on rosemary olive oil bread.
Bighorn Sausage Wrap$10.49
Sausage, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
Mt. Evans Wrap$8.49
Scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar cheese.
Bighorn Bacon Wrap$10.49
Bacon, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and cheddar jack cheese.
Avalanche Italian$13.99
Salami, pepperoni, shaved Boar's Head ham, lightly peppered pan roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, housemade roasted garlic mayo, and Italian dressing, on a ciabattini hoagie.
Georgetown Rail Wrap$10.99
Boar's Head shaved ham, scrambled eggs made with a fresno pepper puree, red skin potatoes, hashbrowns, and smoked cheddar cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1424 Miner St

Idaho Springs ID

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
