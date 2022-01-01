Go
TWO BROTHERS PIZZA

Come in and enjoy!

5 Park Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Cheese Pizza$10.00
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Cinnamon Knots$3.75
Freshy Twisted Knots Prepared With Butter Cinnamon And Sugar!
Garlic Knots$3.75
Freshy Twisted Knots Prepared With Garlic Butter!
Large Cheese Pizza$15.00
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
3-Meat Sub - Whole$7.95
Trio Of Ham, Turkey And Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Steak - Whole$8.25
Steak Cooked To Perfection. Your Choice Of Cheese, Onions, Pepper Strips and Mushrooms. Dress It Your Way!
Battered Cauliflower$5.25
Full Half Pound of Battered Deep Fried Cauliflower - Includes 4 oz. Red Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.00
Plump And Juicy Chicken Tenders And French Fries! Served With 2 oz. Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.
Battered Mushrooms$5.25
Full Half Pound of Battered Deep Fried Mushrooms - Includes 4 oz. Red Dipping Sauce.
10 Bone-In Wings$12.75
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
Location

5 Park Avenue

Lacona NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
