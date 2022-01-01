Go
Toast

Two Brothers Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

13740 SW 84th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

SPAGHETTI. MEAT BALL$14.95
PIZZA TO GO$14.95
SPAGHETTI. CARBONARA$15.95
GARLIC DINNER ROLLS 1/2 Dozen$5.99
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.95
SPAGHETTI. BOLOGNESE$14.95
FIOCCHI. DI PERA$18.95
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$19.95
FRIED CALAMARI$12.95
Lasagna$16.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13740 SW 84th St

Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marino's Pizza Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EL Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fragrant and bursting with flavors of authentic Mexico, El Rancho Grande brings a modern twist to classics. We serve a wide array of Margaritas and fresh options, like our guacamole made to order. Our food is sure to please even the most discriminating taste buds.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston