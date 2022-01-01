Go
Two Bucks

Happy Hour Every Hour!

24108 Lorain Road

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac$9.50
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Boneless Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery
Rancher Mac$10.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Tanglers, BBQ Sauce
Cauliflower Wings - 6$9.00
Sage Fry Basket$5.75
Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage
Wings Traditional - 10$14.00
Hot Totty$9.50
Jumbo Bacon-Cheddar Tots Loaded with Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeño, Scallions, Spicy Ranch Drizzle
14" Pizza$13.95
House Salad$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
Original Mac$8.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions
Location

North Olmstead OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

