Two Cafe and Boutique

The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.

8578 E Washington St

Popular Items

BLT w Avocado & Aioli$14.00
With Lemon Aioli, Avocado Spread, Arugula & Citrus Dressing, and Tomato
Two's Grilled Cheese$12.00
With Swiss & Gruyere Mix, Cheddar, & Goat Cheese
Southwestern White Bean Burger ( Vegan W/ 9 Grain Only)$14.00
House-made White Bean Patty With Avocado Spread, Lettuce & Tomato (V- with 9 grain bread)
Coffee$3.25
Organic Egg Scramble$12.00
2 Eggs Scrambled with Onions, Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Potato Hash and Spinach w/ Toast
(VGO, GFO)
Spring Seasonal Salad$14.00
Traditional Greek Salad w Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber & Chickpea Mix, Olives & Pickled Onions
Tuscan Tuna Sandwich W/ Aioli$15.00
Poached Tuna Loin Mixed With Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Celery, Capers & Red Onion, with Lemon Aioli, Arugula Tossed with Citrus Dressing, and Tomato
Cheese Burger W/ Cheddar$15.00
Local Grass-Fed Burger Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado seasoned w/ lime & cilantro, topped with chopped egg, bacon, radishes and chives on nine-grain bread.
Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens w/ Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Olives, Marinated Red Onion, & Walnuts
Location

8578 E Washington St

Chagrin Falls OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

