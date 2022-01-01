Go
Toast

Two Chicks Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch cocktails, Fresh juice and smoothie

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ste. 109 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1241 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

Ste. 109

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston