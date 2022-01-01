Go
Toast

Two Cousins Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

126 Townsedge Dr • $

Avg 4.2 (255 reviews)

Popular Items

Xtra Large Pizza$15.00
Chicken Wings
Served with celery and carrots and your choice of a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Medium Pizza$13.00
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, and oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
French Fries$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Served with a side of sauce
2 Liter Bottled Soda$2.75
Cheeseburger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified
Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.
Large Pizza$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

126 Townsedge Dr

Quarryville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Speckled Hen's Online Ordering Website! We specialize in serving craft coffee & artisan food. After selecting the options you'd like to order be sure to click REVIEW ORDER {to make sure you ordered everything correctly} & then PLACE ORDER.

Tavern by Spring House Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bespoke Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Strasburg Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston