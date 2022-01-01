Go
Two Cousins Pizza

Handcrafted Award-Winning Pizza and Legendary Bread

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2845 Willow Street Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (1080 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Personal Meat Lover's Pizza$11.79
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Personal Spanako Pizza$11.49
ricotta, mozzarella & feta cheese, spinach, and tomatoes
Personal Hawaiian Pizza$11.39
juicy pineapple and ham
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.49
chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese
Personal Supreme Pizza$13.99
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$11.79
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Personal Caprese Pizza$9.99
Mozzarella, diced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Personal Pizza$8.49
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2845 Willow Street Pike

Willow Street PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

