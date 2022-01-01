Two Fish Crab Shack
Seafood for your soul!
641 E 47th St
Popular Items
Location
641 E 47th St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Carver 47
Food is an opportunity to reconnect with Nature and one another. Our vision is to transfer that feeling of trust, belonging and love from Nature to the plate.
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
Shawn Michelle’s produces the very best homemade ice cream and cobblers in the world. We produce an exclusive one of a kind ice cream called “Grandma’s Old Fashioned Vanilla”. We promise, you won’t find a better vanilla anywhere.
Sip and Savor
Come in and enjoy!
Peach's Restaurant
Peach's Restaurant is known for our Shrimp & Grits, Salmon Croquettes, Hangover Wings and More! Order today!