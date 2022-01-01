Go
Two Fish Crab Shack

Seafood for your soul!

641 E 47th St

Popular Items

Catfish Basket (Fillet)$11.95
Fried Catfish Fillets served with French Fries
1lb Crab Legs Combo$41.50
1lb of Crab legs with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat levels
1lb Crab Legs w/ 1lb Shrimp Combo$64.00
1lb of Crab legs & 1lb of Shrimp with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat level
Red Potatoe$0.50
1/2 Crab Legs w/ 1/2lb Shrimp specials includes 1 corn and 1 potato
Only 2 of these can be order per person
Shrimp Basket$10.95
Fried Shrimp served with French Fries
1lb Shrimp Boil Combo$23.00
1lb of Shrimp with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat levels
Head-Less Shrimp$21.00
1 lb of head-off boiled Shrimp served with your choice of seasoning and heat level
Egg$0.75
Corn$1.00
Location

641 E 47th St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
