Popular Items

Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chilli & seeds
Pulled Chicken Bowl$17.00
Pulled chicken, kale, pickled crunchy veg, cherry tomatoes, jerk sweet potato, avocado, seeds, green goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
pulled chicken salad, pistachio, homade spicy mango chutney, arugula & avocado on multigrain sourdough with a side salad
Zoe's Market Plate$16.50
two eggs any style with avocado, watercress, roast tomato, sweet potato, beet relish, quinoa
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Breakfast Roll$13.50
scrambled eggs, avocado, bacon, pickled shallots, watercress & sriracha aioli on a potato roll with a side salad
Smashed Avocado$12.00
smashed avocado on sourdough with pickled shallots, pepitas, seasame seeds & pickled chilli
Fried Chicken Burger$16.50
buttermilk fried chicken, summer slaw, bread & butter pickle, romaine, chipotle aioli on potato bun with fries
Lemongrass Pork Bowl$16.50
lemongrass pulled pork with seasoned farro, summer slaw, kale, avocado scallions & lemongrass aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

251 Church St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambiance with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulate even the most discerning palates.

l’abeille is a 54 seat French restaurant located at 412 Greenwich Street on a classic Tribeca cobblestone street corner. The restaurant is centered on a six-course prix-fixe menu but also provides a rotating selection of seasonal a-la-carte dishes with a strong wine and cocktail program. l’abeille is the brainchild of Chef Mitsunobu Nagae, a veteran Michelin-starred chef who has worked at multiple legendary restaurants in Tokyo, Paris, and New York. Chef Mitsu was most recently the Chef de Cuisine at Shun in Midtown Manhattan.

Casa Carmen is the new venture of a Mexican family led by renowned chef Carmen Titita Ramirez Degollado and her grandsons. Come have a taste of traditional Mexican recipes and hospitality in the heart of Tribeca.

OneSeed is your destination for warm, feel-good favorites prepared with fresh, colorful ingredients, because we believe nutritious food should be fun, satisfying and above all, delicious.

