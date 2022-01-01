Go
Two Hands

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

164 Mott St • $$

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$12.00
on sourdough with pickled shallots, pepitas, sesame seeds & pickled chili
Smoked Salmon Toast$15.00
Market Toast$11.00
Mott St Salad$14.00
Acai Bowl$13.00
frozen acai, topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Side Bacon$4.00
Espresso TO GO$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

164 Mott St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
