Two Hands - Williamsburg

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

262 Kent Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, farro, avocado, green goddess dressing, toasted seeds
Smashed Avocado$12.00
smashed avocado on sourdough with pickled shallots, pepitas, seasame seeds & pickled chilli
BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
Breakfast Roll$13.50
scrambled eggs, avocado, bacon, pickled shallots, watercress & sriracha aioli on a vienna roll with a side salad
Pulled Chicken Bowl$17.00
green goddess dressing, kale, pickled crunchy veg, cherry tomato, jerk sweet potato, avocado, seeds [gf]
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
pulled chicken salad, pistachio, homade spicy mango chutney, arugula & avocado on multigrain sourdough with a side salad
Lemongrass Pork Bowl$15.50
with seasoned farro, summer slaw, kale, avocado, scallions & lemongrass aioli
Zoe's Market Plate$16.50
two eggs any style with avocado, watercress, roast tomato, sweet potato, beet relish, and quinoa [gf]
Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

262 Kent Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
