Two Hands - Williamsburg
Come in and enjoy!!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
262 Kent Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
262 Kent Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Cactus Shop
Cactus shop by day, Mexican cantina by night. It takes getting lost to find your spirit. A place where culture and flavors collide, The Cactus Shop brings a little piece of Mexico to Williamsburg.
Roberta's Pizza Williamsburg
Come in and enjoy!
Tacocina
Come in and enjoy!
El Carnival
Come in and enjoy!