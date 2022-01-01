Go
Two Peas Cafe

Home of Granny Ella's Pies. We are known for our friendly atmosphere, homemade pies, cakes & southern style homecookin'.
Two Peas Cafe was named a United States Senate Small Business of the Week by Senator Marco Rubio in June of 2019.

870 West Hickpoochee Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Breakfast$9.25
2 eggs any style, grits or homefries w/onions, a biscuit w/sausage gravy & tea or coffee
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Homefries$2.25
with grilled onions
Diet Coke$1.99
Waffle$5.99
with Blueberries, Fried Apples, Pecans or Chocolate Chips for .$75 more per item.
Fried Egg Sandwich$2.99
Well done fried egg with American Cheese on your choice of white, wheat or marbled rye toast.
Boar's Head Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home. Served on your choice of bread (This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Comes w/potato chips, a deli pickle, a beverage of your choice & a home made cookie. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
2 Eggs$4.99
with grits or homefries w/onions & toast or biscuit
Sweet Tea$2.99
Triple Decker Club$12.99
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Tavern Ham & apple wood smoked bacon, stacked high on toasted bread w/lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served w/chips & a deli pickle
1/2 & 1/2 Tea$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

870 West Hickpoochee Ave

Labelle FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
