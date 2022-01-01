Go
Two Rivers Family Restaurant image

Two Rivers Family Restaurant

Open today 5:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1036 Reviews

$

3015 Tannery Rd

Two Rivers, WI 54241

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3015 Tannery Rd, Two Rivers WI 54241

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Maretti's Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DeGrand Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pott's Beverly Gardens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knockout's Tap and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Rivers Family Restaurant

orange star4.5 • 1036 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston