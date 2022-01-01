Two Rivers Family Restaurant
Open today 5:30 AM - 9:00 PM
1036 Reviews
$
3015 Tannery Rd
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3015 Tannery Rd, Two Rivers WI 54241
Nearby restaurants
Maretti's Deli
Come in and enjoy!
DeGrand Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pott's Beverly Gardens
Come in and enjoy!
Knockout's Tap and Eatery
Come in and enjoy!