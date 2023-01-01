Go
Banner picView gallery

Two Scoops & a Bar 1.5 - 1234 Birch St

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1234 Birch St

Fountain City, WI 54629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1234 Birch St, Fountain City WI 54629

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Winona's Family Restaurant - 1611 Service Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Service Drive Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Blooming Grounds - Express - Blooming Grounds -Express
orange starNo Reviews
270 W. Third St. Suite 2 Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Sliced - 66 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
66 Center Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Muddled Thyme - 75 West 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
75 West 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Blooming Grounds - Downtown - BG Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
50 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Sapori di Sicilia
orange star5.0 • 15
211 Main St Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fountain City

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Two Scoops & a Bar 1.5 - 1234 Birch St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston