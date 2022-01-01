Go
Two Scotts Barbecue

TWO SCOTTS BARBECUE offers authentic barbecue, smoked in-house daily with homemade sides and sauces. Featuring draft root beer and weekly specials!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

536 Leonard St NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Tater Tots$3.00
Made from scratch! Slightly salty, slightly spicy. Fan favorite! V, GF
*fried in oil that has also fried chicken*
Pulled Chicken$9.00
1/2# slow smoked pulled chicken thighs served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
Burnt Ends$14.00
1/2# of delicious brisket morsels tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, sent directly from Heaven. Served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, Nantucket brioche bun. Add slaw or g-stuff for free!
Pimento Mac & Cheese
Made with house made pimento cheese. V
Pulled Pork$11.50
1/2# slow smoked pulled LOCAL pork served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
Sliced Brisket$14.00
1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
Brown Butter Cornbread$2.00
Sweet corn bread, baked daily, enhanced with brown butter. V
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

536 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

