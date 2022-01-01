Two Scotts Barbecue
TWO SCOTTS BARBECUE offers authentic barbecue, smoked in-house daily with homemade sides and sauces. Featuring draft root beer and weekly specials!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
536 Leonard St NW • $$
Location
536 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
