Two Twelve at the Club

1099 US 68

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos$13.00
212 Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$14.00
hand-battered fried chicken with a hot honey glaze smoked bacon, smoked provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger$13.00
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
Bourbon Glazed Brussel Sprouts$4.00
Baked Salmon 8oz$19.00
Bourbon Barrel Burger$13.00
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cake$7.00
Fries$3.00
Location

Maysville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Closing Time Bar & Grill

Back in the day, the tradition of drinking and eating establishments were to foster community and connect people across generations. Well Closing Time Bar & Grill is no different. With our local country cooking menu and cold drinks, as well as our casual and friendly atmosphere, we’re proving again and again that we are the salvation destination in Bracken County, Kentucky.

After you’ve looked through our menu and events, come join us to make a friend or two. After all, we’re more than just drinks, we’re a community. So what are you waiting for? Drop by!

