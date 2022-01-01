Go
What are we about? Chicken wings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HOURS: 4pm - 10pm Thurs-Sun

3768 Maple Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mamba - 24 pcs$28.25
Free Range Chicken
Ketchup Packet
One Packet
Shoestring Fries$3.00
Topped with parsley, salt & cracked black pepper
12 Rounds - 12 pcs$15.25
Free Range Chicken
Pick Six - 6 pcs$8.25
Free Range Chicken
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
1 cookie per order
Arugula Salad$10.00
Comes with olive oil, salt and pepper, and grated parmesan.
Location

3768 Maple Ave

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
