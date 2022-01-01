Go
Two Blondes Bistro

Bistro located in the heart of Montrose. We offer homemade soups, sandwiches, and salads!

498 S Main St Ste A

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.25
Apple Walnut Salad$9.50
Apple slices, feta cheese crumbles, craisins, walnuts on a bed of mixed greens
All dressings are served on the side for our salads
Baja Turkey Club$9.25
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, Baja sauce, lettuce, tomato on choice of toasted bread
Baja sauce is a spicy ranch made in house
Cubano Panini$9.00
Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, homemade mustard on a ciabatta roll served with chips
Side Salad$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Hot Wing Wrap$9.50
Grilled Ham and Cheese$7.95
Location

498 S Main St Ste A

Montrose PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

