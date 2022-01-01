Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
Started by two indie filmmakers in NYC's East Village in 1987, Two Boots has been welcoming lovers of their unique cornmeal-crust pizza, po' boys and salads for over 30 years. With 6 locations including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jersey City and Nashville, Two Boots continues to grow, while striving to bring our Cajun-Italian cooking, family-friendly service, funky folk art and our deep commitment to our communities wherever we go.
284 5th Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
