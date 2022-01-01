Go
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope

Started by two indie filmmakers in NYC's East Village in 1987, Two Boots has been welcoming lovers of their unique cornmeal-crust pizza, po' boys and salads for over 30 years. With 6 locations including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jersey City and Nashville, Two Boots continues to grow, while striving to bring our Cajun-Italian cooking, family-friendly service, funky folk art and our deep commitment to our communities wherever we go.

284 5th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Med- Cheese$16.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Med-Grandma Bess$19.95
Organic San Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, Parmigiano, and mozzarella on a thin round crust only. Vegetarian.
Garlic Knots (3)$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Sm- Cheese$11.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Buckminster$19.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Sm- Caesar$8.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmigiano, and house-made Caesar dressing.
Cajun Ranch Dipper$0.75
Sm- House Salad$6.95
Organic mixed greens, chickpeas, red onion, and shredded carrots. Served with choice of dressing.
Location

284 5th Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

