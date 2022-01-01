Go
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream

Dinner. Dessert. Delicious.

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

5585 SIMMONS ST • $$

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Ranch$0.75
Large Cheese$16.95
New York style pizza
Ice Cream Pint$5.95
Chocolate Shoppe's award-winning ice cream. Found exclusively in NV at Two Brothers.
Cannoli$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
10pc Chicken Wings$9.95
Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain
6pc Chicken Fingers$8.95
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon
French Fries$4.95
Garlic Rolls$0.99
Small Cheese$12.45
New York style pizza
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5585 SIMMONS ST

NORTH LAS VEGAS NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
