Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
Dinner. Dessert. Delicious.
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
5585 SIMMONS ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5585 SIMMONS ST
NORTH LAS VEGAS NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Island Fin Poke
Come in and enjoy!
THB
5265 Camino Al Norte, Las Vegas, NV, 89031
Miz Lola's
Come in and enjoy!
Surf City Bar & Grill
Las Vegas locals favorite Mexican food, including gaming and a full bar. Come in and enjoy!