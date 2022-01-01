Go
Two Fat BrEGGfast

Breakfast and Lunch "Two" Go in Delray Beach!

32 SE 2nd STE B

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Espresso with Milk over Ice
The Burri"two"$9.99
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Zesty Aioli, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Veggie Style Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
BrEGGfast Bowl$11.99
Choice of Soft Scrambled, Runny Sunny or Fried Eggs Choice of Bacon or Sausage Served with Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Home Fries
Whipped Coffee
Pop Tart$4.99
The Fat Biscuit$8.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
Iced Coffee
Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.99
Bacon, Soft Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
The BAE$10.99
Bacon, Avocado & Soft Scrambled Eggs on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant
Side Home Fries$3.99
32 SE 2nd STE B

Delray Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
