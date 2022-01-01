Go
Two Fat Cats Bakery

We are an American style bakery located in Maine, specializing in sweets. Our products are baked fresh every day with real butter and local eggs, made from scratch - just for you.

740 Broadway

Popular Items

Lemon Bar$3.75
Our incredible homemade lemon curd is layered on buttery shortbread with a brown sugar, cake crumb & coconut topping
π Pi Day Mini Pie 4 Pack$22.00
4 pack of mini pies: Ultimate Peanut Butter, Maine Wild Blueberry, New England Bog, Raspberry Chocolate Truffle Pie
9" Chicken Pot Pie$30.00
Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme
✿ Easter Decorated Shortbread Cookies ( 3 pack)$7.50
3 pack of holiday-themed decorated shortbread cookies. Designs will be assorted in each bag, sorry, no custom requests.
9" Blue Pie$30.00
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
Chocolate Whoopies$3.50
✿ Strawberry & Lemon Macarons Cupcakes (4 Pack)$14.00
Deluxe cupcakes including 2 lemon & 2 strawberry cupcakes, each topped with a complimenting fruit-flavored macarons made with almond flour.
4 pack Cinnamon rolls$16.00
4 pack fresh baked cinnamon buns
Morning Toasties$4.50
Fresh baked flaky crust filled with brown sugar and cinnamon, with a sweet cinnamon glaze.
Blueberry Buckle$3.95
A cake-like treat topped with wild Maine blueberries and a brown sugar oat streusel topping
Location

740 Broadway

Portland ME

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
