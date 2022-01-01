Go
Toast

Two Fat Cats Bakery

We are an American style bakery located in Maine, specializing in sweets. Our products are baked fresh every day with real butter and local eggs, made from scratch - just for you.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

195 Lancaster • $

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Pack Blueberry muffins$15.00
4 pack fresh baked blueberry muffins
Lg Vanilla Cupcake$2.75
7" Bumbleberry$20.00
Wild Maine blueberries, raspberries, apple & rhubarb come together in this delicious seasonal favorite.
7" Blackberry Mango$20.00
Ripe mangos and tart blackberries mixed together and baked in our classic buttery crust.
7" Blueberry$20.00
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
8" German Chocolate Cake$40.00
Moist chocolate cake with layers of pecans and coconuts topped with chocolate buttercream and toasted coconut.
Morning Toasties$4.75
Fresh baked flaky crust filled with brown sugar and cinnamon, with a sweet cinnamon glaze.
7" Triple Berry Pie$20.00
A delicious combination of wild Maine blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Each Triple Berry Pie contributes to our Baking That Matters Program!
7" New England Bog$20.00
Wild Maine blueberries and cranberries are combined with a hint of orange and topped with a chocolate oat crumble.
7" Vegan Blueberry$20.00
Vegan version of our famous wild Maine blueberry pie.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

195 Lancaster

Portland ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slab Sicilian Street Food

No reviews yet

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

Highroller Lobster Co.

No reviews yet

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

No reviews yet

The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

The Works Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston