Two Fat Cats Bakery
We are an American style bakery located in Maine, specializing in sweets. Our products are baked fresh every day with real butter and local eggs, made from scratch - just for you.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
195 Lancaster • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
195 Lancaster
Portland ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Slab Sicilian Street Food
Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.
Highroller Lobster Co.
Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro
The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.
The Works Cafe
Come in and enjoy!