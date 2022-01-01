Go
twoflower

Coffee Bar and Bistro serving exceptional Coffee and locally sourced small plate cuisine

34 Railroad Street

Popular Items

California BLT$14.00
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Cheesy Egg Frittata, Buttermilk Buscuit, Tomato Jam
Muffin$4.00
Breakfast Croissant$12.00
Brew Coffee$3.25
Avocado and Tomato Toast$14.00
Cafe Tonic. Double Espresso, Tonic Water, Orange$5.00
Brown Butter Banana Bread$4.25
Latte$5.00
Chai Latte$5.00
Location

Great Barrington MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
