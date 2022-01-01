Go
Two Plates Meal Delivery

Feeding you so You can feed others. Restaurant quality meals that you effortlessly reheat at home. Your purchases fund meals for others in your community.

3801 Pickett Road

Popular Items

Seasonal salad$14.99
Chopped salad of arugula, mesclun, and spinach mixed with red onion, watermelon, and goat cheese (feeds 2 - 4)
Chicken Tenders$15.99
Delicious, perfectly seasoned, and healthy chicken tenders. The kids won't be able to get enough.
Flank Steak$29.99
Soy, ginger, and garlic marinated flank steak, cooked sous-vide to perfection. (serves 2 - 3) Recommended sides: garlic polenta, broccoli soup, asparagus.
Herb Chicken Breast$26.99
Juicy herb marinated chicken (serves 2 - 3) with fresh lemon herb sauce.. Recommended sides: glazed carrots, citrus quinoa salad, side salad.
Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable family of four.$32.00
Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/
North Carolina BBQ Dinner$29.99
Slow smoked NC BBQ style pork butt. Recommended sides: sweet cornbread, and coleslaw. Comes with BBQ sauce on the side (serves 2 - 3).
Peruvian Chicken$29.99
Succulent Peruvian marinated chicken. Recommended sides: tostones (fried green plantains) and chickpea & sweet potato salad.
Butternut Squash Soup$9.99
Delicious stock based (no cream) butternut squash soup made with fresh herbs and vegetables.
Pork tenderloin$25.99
Succulent glazed pork tenderloin perfectly cooked - flavorful and juicy (serves 2 - 3). Recommended sides: sweet potato and carrot puree, caramelized brussels, and roasted potatoes.
Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable new mother. (non-profit / tax free)$7.50
Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/
Location

Fairfax VA

Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
