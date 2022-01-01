Go
Two Rivers Brewing

Two Rivers Brewing Company was founded in 2011 by four long-time friends who always shared a passion for friends, community, and craft beer. We hope that your time spent here at Two Rivers Brewing is a reflection of our passion.  We have been long-time supporters of local businesses.  Thank you for supporting your local brewery, businesses and Two Rivers Brewing Company.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

542 Northampton St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Bacon & Cheddar Burger$18.00
Bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche roll
Blackened Chicken$15.00
Pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
Bacon Chopped Salad$15.50
Romaine, apples, bacon, red onion, celery, cucs, raisins, blue cheese, cashews, brussels sprouts, bacon dressing
Bacon Wrapped Jalepeno Poppers$13.00
Over onion jam, brussel sprouts
Vegan Black Bean & Chickpea Burger$14.00
Jicama and cabbage slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
Chipotle Bison Burger$22.00
Bourbon bbq sauce, horseradish aioli, pepper, pepper jack cheese, beer battered onion rings, brioche roll
Peanut Butter Bacon Cheddar Burger$18.50
bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, peanut brittle dust, chili gastrique, pickled red onions, brioche roll
Fig and Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
mixed greens & shaved cabbage, dried figs & cranberries, goat cheese, red onion, candied pecans, honey vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

542 Northampton St

Easton PA

