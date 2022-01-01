Go
Twyford BBQ

North American style Barbecue including World Championship Award winning Baby-Back Ribs, Beef-Brisket, Pulled Pork and Chicken.... Each smoked LOW and SLOW for several hours... Accompanied by various Homemade Side Dishes that have been perfected over 40 years of culinary experience. From our kitchen surrounded by corn fields in Midwestern Illinois

2562 Twyford Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Plate$13.50
Juicy sliced brisket sandwich with 2 of your favorite sides.
Burnt Ends Plate$13.50
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket Points chopped into morsels of pure smoky goodness with your choice of two sides.
Pulled Chicken Plate$9.00
Slow Smoked tender dark meat lightly seasoned and your choice of two sides.
Pulled Pork Plate$9.00
Our pulled pork plate features our succulent slow smoked pork and your choice of 2 of our awesome homemade sides.
Big Mac Daddy$10.00
Our creamy homemade mac n cheese topped with pulled pork and drizzled with sauce. All the goodness in one perfect bite.
Location

2562 Twyford Road

Jacksonville IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
