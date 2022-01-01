Tybee Island restaurants you'll love
Tybee Island's top cuisines
Must-try Tybee Island restaurants
More about Coco's Tybee Island
Coco's Tybee Island
1 Old US Hwy 80, Tybee Island
|Popular items
|BUFFALO SHRIMP
|$10.95
Our wild caught Georgia shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our buffalo sauce
|COMBO (ANY 2)
|$24.95
served with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies
|FlOUNDER DINNER
|$17.95
served with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies
More about The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen
404 Butler Ave, Tybee Island
|Popular items
|Umami Burger
|$17.00
|Deck Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
|Coconut Shrimp
|$12.00
More about Sunrise Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Sunrise Restaurant
1511 Butler Ave, Tybee Island
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.95
|Bottled Water
|$1.25
|Big Breakfast
|$10.95
More about Captain Mike's Dolphin Adventure
Captain Mike's Dolphin Adventure
1 Old US Highway 80, Tybee Island
More about Ripe Ingedients
Ripe Ingedients
18 TYBRISA ST, TYBEE ISLAND