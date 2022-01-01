Go
Thank You Come Again

Best & Fresh Thai Food

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7

Popular Items

Chicken Bone Broth w. Mini Dumplings$13.00
pork or chicken dumplings, spinach, preserved veggies, scallions, & seaweed. Topped with egg.
Pad Si Eew$15.00
broad rice noodles, broccoli, & egg
Curry$15.00
choice of coconut based curry + protein served with jasmine rice
Pad Thai$15.00
fresh rice stick noodles, egg, turnips, bean sprouts, & peanuts
Tom Kha$10.00
coconut milk lime leaves, lemongrass, galangal, & mushrooms
Pad Thai$15.00
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)$10.00
Spicy Hobo$15.00
broad rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, string beans, & mushrooms
Tofu Basil$15.00
Chicken Basil$15.00
Location

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7

NYC NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
