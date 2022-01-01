Tycoon Flats
The Alamo, The Riverwalk & TYCOON FLATS... Missions Accomplished!
Come on down and enjoy the Best Burger in San Antonio chosen from our great selection while you cool off in the shade of our Beautiful Beer Garden and enjoy the Fabulous Food and Great Drinks. We also serve many other house specialties from our Famous Fish Tacos and Fried Pickles to our Awesome Paninis, Soups and Salads. Bring the family and enjoy a Family Friendly Restaurant in San Antonio.
Location
2926 N Saint Marys St
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
