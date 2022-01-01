TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

Go
Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

SPRING ROLLS$8.00
Mixed veggies & glass noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper served with sweet chili sauce (4)
JEEB$8.00
Steamed pork dumplings topped with crispy garlic, cilantro and sweet soy (5)
TTK SPAGHETTI$13.00
Stirred-fried spaghetti noodle with white onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce. (choice of protein)
*contains shellfish*
SHRIMP ROLLS$8.00
Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper served with sweet plum sauce (5)
FRIED RICE$13.00
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs. (choice of protein)
*contains shellfish*
PAD THAI$13.00
Rice noodle stir-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. (choice of protein) *contains peanuts and shellfish*
THAI TEA$5.00
BASIL$14.00
Stir-fried green beans, sweet bell peppers, and garlic in a spicy basil sauce with Thai style fried egg. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*
PANANG CURRY BEEF$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
CURRY PUFF CHICKEN$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes, and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
Catering
Delivery
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
