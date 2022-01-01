Go
Toast

Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

Come in and enjoy!

114 Republican Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PRAWN BUNS$10.00
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$16.00
brussel sprouts, chinese sausage, wok seared with ginger, garlic, sichuan peppercorn
CRAB FRIED RICE$23.00
soft-shell crab, summer corn, lotus root, mushroom, green onions
SHRIMP & CHIVE DUMPLINGS$15.00
See full menu

Location

114 Republican Street

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Premier Meat Pies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mint & Olive Mediterranean Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

T.S. McHugh's

No reviews yet

TS McHugh's is a comfortable place where everyone is welcome to relax, enjoy a great meal, and have a good time. TS McHugh’s offers a welcoming atmosphere suitable for business or pleasure. Open daily at 3pm.

Queen Anne Beerhall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston