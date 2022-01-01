Tyler American restaurants you'll love

Go
Tyler restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Tyler

Culture ETX image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Culture ETX

118 West Erwin St, Tyler

Avg 4.6 (347 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Keta in the Garden$26.00
Wild caught, Alaskan Keta salmon, celeriac purée, english pea, shaved celery, rice tuile, grapefruit supreme, shiso
Side Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
Cobb Salad$15.00
chicken, ham, avocado, marinated ramen egg, cucumber, olives, red onion, house ranch
More about Culture ETX
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens image

 

The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL - FRIED CHICKEN$35.00
Fried Chicken Friday - 4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 1 Quart of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Quart of Mini Corn, and 6 Rolls. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
Enchiladas$40.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀: Choice of Chicken, Cheese, Vegetarian – All Orders Include Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
WEDNESDAY SPECIAL - Chicken Spaghetti$37.50
Includes House Salad, Ranch or Balsamic Dressing, and Garlic Toast. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
More about The Grove Kitchen & Gardens
FD's Grillhouse image

 

FD's Grillhouse

8934 S. Broadway Ste 494, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$8.95
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.95
Spinach Pasta$11.95
More about FD's Grillhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tyler

Tacos

Enchiladas

Chicken Fajitas

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Burritos

Chimichangas

Crispy Tacos

Map

More near Tyler to explore

Forney

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet

Greenville

No reviews yet

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston