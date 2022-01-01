Tyler American restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Culture ETX
118 West Erwin St, Tyler
|Popular items
|Keta in the Garden
|$26.00
Wild caught, Alaskan Keta salmon, celeriac purée, english pea, shaved celery, rice tuile, grapefruit supreme, shiso
|Side Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
chicken, ham, avocado, marinated ramen egg, cucumber, olives, red onion, house ranch
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens
3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler
|Popular items
|FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL - FRIED CHICKEN
|$35.00
Fried Chicken Friday - 4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 1 Quart of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Quart of Mini Corn, and 6 Rolls. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
|Enchiladas
|$40.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀: Choice of Chicken, Cheese, Vegetarian – All Orders Include Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
|WEDNESDAY SPECIAL - Chicken Spaghetti
|$37.50
Includes House Salad, Ranch or Balsamic Dressing, and Garlic Toast. Feeds 4 - 6 People.