Tyler Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tyler
More about Mercados
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Popular items
|Tres Leche
|$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Cancun
|$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
More about Javi's
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$19.00
|Combo Fajitas
|$17.00
|Queso Blanco
|$6.50
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
|Popular items
|Street Taco Dinner
|$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
|Elote
|$8.29
Roasted corn, Mexican butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili spice.
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.29
White or Yellow Queso with seasoned beef.
More about Happys Fish House
Happys Fish House
2202 E 5th St., Tyler
|Popular items
|WHOLE CATFISH
|$18.99
|SHR & CATFISH STRIPS
|$17.99
|B-FR CATFISH STRIPS
|$11.29
More about Posados
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Popular items
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$12.69
Seasoned beef or chicken in a fried burrito.
|Street Taco Dinner
|$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
|Sopapillas
|$1.00
Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.