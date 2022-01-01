Tyler Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tyler

Mercados image

 

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leche$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Javi's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Fajitas$19.00
Combo Fajitas$17.00
Queso Blanco$6.50
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Elote$8.29
Roasted corn, Mexican butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili spice.
Chile Con Queso$7.29
White or Yellow Queso with seasoned beef.
Happys Fish House image

 

Happys Fish House

2202 E 5th St., Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WHOLE CATFISH$18.99
SHR & CATFISH STRIPS$17.99
B-FR CATFISH STRIPS$11.29
Posados image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichanga Dinner$12.69
Seasoned beef or chicken in a fried burrito.
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Sopapillas$1.00
Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.
