Chicken fajitas in Tyler

Mercados image

 

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Dinner$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Mercados
Javi's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$14.50
More about Javi's
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Dinner$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados Cafe
Posados image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Dinner$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados

