Fajitas in Tyler

Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Lunch Fajitas
|$12.99
Choose from fajita chicken, USDA Choice beef, shrimp, or grilled veggies, served with all the fresh fixings including melted, Mexican butter.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$19.00
|Combo Fajitas
|$17.00
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.50
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
|Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Combo Fajita Dinner
|$18.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Lunch Fajitas
|$12.99
Choose from fajita chicken, USDA Choice beef, shrimp, or grilled veggies, served with all the fresh fixings including melted, Mexican butter.