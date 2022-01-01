Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Tyler
/
Tyler
/
Fish Tacos
Tyler restaurants that serve fish tacos
Happys Fish House
2202 E 5th St., Tyler
No reviews yet
B-FR WHITE FISH TACO
$11.69
GR WHITE FISH TACOS
$16.99
FR WHITE FISH TACOS
$17.99
More about Happys Fish House
FD's Grillhouse
8934 S. Broadway Ste 494, Tyler
No reviews yet
Sante Fe Fish Tacos
$9.95
More about FD's Grillhouse
