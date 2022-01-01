Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Tyler

Go
Tyler restaurants
Toast

Tyler restaurants that serve fish tacos

Happys Fish House image

 

Happys Fish House

2202 E 5th St., Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B-FR WHITE FISH TACO$11.69
GR WHITE FISH TACOS$16.99
FR WHITE FISH TACOS$17.99
More about Happys Fish House
FD's Grillhouse image

 

FD's Grillhouse

8934 S. Broadway Ste 494, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sante Fe Fish Tacos$9.95
More about FD's Grillhouse

Map

Map

