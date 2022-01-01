Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Tyler
/
Tyler
/
Pies
Tyler restaurants that serve pies
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
Avg 4.5
(1369 reviews)
Apple Pie
$6.00
Whole Apple Pie
$24.99
More about Javi's
Happys Fish House
2202 E 5th St., Tyler
No reviews yet
KEY LIME PIE *FULL
$8.59
KEY LIME PIE *1/2
$6.49
More about Happys Fish House
