Pies in Tyler

Tyler restaurants
Tyler restaurants that serve pies

Javi's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$6.00
Whole Apple Pie$24.99
More about Javi's
Happys Fish House image

 

Happys Fish House

2202 E 5th St., Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE *FULL$8.59
KEY LIME PIE *1/2$6.49
More about Happys Fish House

