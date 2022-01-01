Quesadillas in Tyler
Tyler restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mercados
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$15.29
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$12.19
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
More about Javi's
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
|Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$15.29
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$12.19
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Posados
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$15.29
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$12.19
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.