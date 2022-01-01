Shrimp fajitas in Tyler
Tyler restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Shrimp Fajita Dinner
|$21.49
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$15.50
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp Fajita Dinner
|$21.49
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.