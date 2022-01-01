Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Tyler

Tyler restaurants
Toast

Tyler restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

 

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Dinner$21.49
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Mercados
Javi's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$15.50
More about Javi's
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp Fajita Dinner$21.49
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados

