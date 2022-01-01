Tacos in Tyler

Tyler restaurants that serve tacos

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco$3.99
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Javi's Tacos Beef$12.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Culture ETX

118 West Erwin St, Tyler

Avg 4.6 (347 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Blackened Flounder Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Flounder with cabbage slaw, jalapeno, cilantro, queso fresco, Sriracha aioli, and mojo verde on locally made Chelo's tortillas
Posados Cafe

3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
1 Bf Crispy Taco$1.99
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Street Taco$3.99
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Tacos$45.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟑: 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗻, 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝗸, 𝗕𝗲𝗲f 𝗼𝗿 𝗩𝗲𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 – Includes Pico, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
