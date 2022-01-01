Tacos in Tyler
Tyler restaurants that serve tacos
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Street Taco
|$3.99
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
|Street Taco Dinner
|$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Javi's Tacos Beef
|$12.00
Culture ETX
118 West Erwin St, Tyler
|Baja Blackened Flounder Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened Gulf Flounder with cabbage slaw, jalapeno, cilantro, queso fresco, Sriracha aioli, and mojo verde on locally made Chelo's tortillas
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
|Street Taco Dinner
|$14.69
|1 Bf Crispy Taco
|$1.99
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Street Taco Dinner
|$14.69
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
|Street Taco
|$3.99
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens
3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler
|Build Your Own Tacos
|$45.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟑: 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗻, 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝗸, 𝗕𝗲𝗲f 𝗼𝗿 𝗩𝗲𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 – Includes Pico, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.