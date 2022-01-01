Tyngsboro restaurants you'll love
Mami Luz's Cafe
168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro
|Popular items
|SANT-SIAGO EGG SANDWHICH
|$6.99
Eggs, American cheese on a toasted Asiago Bagel
|NUTELLA ACAI BOWL
|$12.50
Banana, berries, toasted coconut, granola & almonds
|COLD BREW COFFEE
100% Colombian beans steeped overnight in cold water for 16-24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee
Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough
440 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro
|Popular items
|MED Kickin' Chicken
|$17.29
A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.
|SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$11.79
Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!
|MED Old School
|$14.79
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mave's Kitchen
130 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.25
|Garden Dinner
|$6.99
|Steak Tips Dinner
|$20.99