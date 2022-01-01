Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tyngsboro restaurants you'll love

Tyngsboro restaurants
Tyngsboro's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Tyngsboro restaurants

Mami Luz's Cafe image

 

Mami Luz's Cafe

168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SANT-SIAGO EGG SANDWHICH$6.99
Eggs, American cheese on a toasted Asiago Bagel
NUTELLA ACAI BOWL$12.50
Banana, berries, toasted coconut, granola & almonds
COLD BREW COFFEE
100% Colombian beans steeped overnight in cold water for 16-24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee
More about Mami Luz's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough

440 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MED Kickin' Chicken$17.29
A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.79
Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!
MED Old School$14.79
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
More about Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough
Mave's Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mave's Kitchen

130 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough

Avg 4.9 (88 reviews)
Popular items
Fries$4.25
Garden Dinner$6.99
Steak Tips Dinner$20.99
More about Mave's Kitchen

