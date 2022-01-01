Caprese salad in Tyngsboro
Tyngsboro restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough
Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough
440 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro
|LG Caprese Mac Salad
|$14.99
A lighter take on your favorite side. Fresh Mozzarella cheese cubes with diced red onions, tomatoes, sprinkled with parmesan and pecorino cheese. Tossed gently in a delicious Balsamic Dressing.
|SM Caprese Salad
|$6.99
Homemade Balsamic vinaigrette with fresh-cut Mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, onions over field greens.
|SM Caprese Mac Salad
|$11.99
A lighter take on your favorite side. Fresh Mozzarella cheese cubes with diced red onions, tomatoes, sprinkled with parmesan and pecorino cheese. Tossed gently in a delicious Balsamic Dressing.