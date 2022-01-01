Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Tyngsboro

Go
Tyngsboro restaurants
Toast

Tyngsboro restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Mami Luz's Cafe image

 

Mami Luz's Cafe

168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY CLUB$9.95
Sliced roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, with mayo served on a fresh baked croissant.
More about Mami Luz's Cafe
Item pic

 

Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough

440 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Melt Sandwich$8.49
Sliced turkey breast, 1000 Island dressing, n’ you choose the two cheeses...we’ll do the rest.
Tremendous Turkey Sandwich$8.49
Turkey breast with a combination of mixed field greens, tomatoes, seasoned mayo, and topped with Cabot Cheddar cheese.
More about Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough

Browse other tasty dishes in Tyngsboro

Garlic Bread

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Tenders

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Tyngsboro to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston